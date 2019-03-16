Acknowledgement

WHITWELL,

Michael John (Mike) Dr:

Rose, Jono & Sophie, Nick & Trish, Chris & Sara, Phil and families would like to thank everyone for their love and support over the last few weeks. In particular we would like to thank the Waitara Fire Service, St John Ambulance and the staff at Taranaki Base Hospital, with a special mention to the ICU Nursing Staff and Doctors who cared for Mike during his time there. Your total professionalism, empathy and support was greatly appreciated. We would also like to acknowledge the huge number of kind people who sent messages, cards, flowers, baking, meals and donated to the Taranaki Heart Foundation – thank you very much. A special thanks to Jacqueline and Sam for helping us organise a fitting tribute for Mike. The support of all our friends, the staff and patients of the Waitara Medical Centre and the Waitara community as whole has been overwhelming. Mike would have been extremely humbled. He leaves a huge gap in all our lives and will be forever missed, but always remembered.



