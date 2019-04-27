KENNEDY, Mike
(George Michael):
Joy, Cindy, Pam, Vicky, Leanne and families wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending flowers, messages, cards and all of the delicious baking during this very sad time. A huge thank you to the hospice doctors and nurses, what fantastic and caring people you are. Thanks Eagars Funerals, you all took such special care of Mike and made this difficult time so much easier to cope with. Thanks to Terry Parks for organising and delivering the service, it was exactly what Mike would have wanted, and to all those who attended the funeral service, this was a great support to myself and the girls and lastly a huge thank you to those who made donations to Hospice. Everybody's kindness will never be forgotten, Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 27, 2019