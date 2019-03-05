Miki TAMATI

Our beloved Dad left the homestead for his final journey on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Now with our treasured Mum, Jan. Dearly loved Dad of Tania and Eddie, Nioka and Will, Paul and Trudi, and Koro to his many mokopuna. Dearly loved youngest son of Te Auripo and Pehimana Tamati. Loved brother of Miki, Wiki, Ted, Nua, Joyce, May, and Ana. Join us as we farewell our Dad at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 6th March 2019, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Moe mai ra e te pp…

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 5, 2019
