  • "So very very sorry to learn of Miltons passing. A gentle..."
    - Sylvia Voss
  • "Farewell special friend to our family. Russell and Faye..."
  • "Deepest sympathy to the family.Shirley & Don Fergus."
  • "Deepest sympathy to Esters and family from Shirley & Bill..."
  • "Our deepest sympathy on the loss of Milton."
    - Evan and Kath Benton
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
SMITH, Milton Roy:
Peacefully, surrounded by family at Jean Sandel Retirement Village, on Wednesday, 24 April 2019, in his 92nd year. Milton's passing will be felt deeply by his wife Ester, son and daughter-in-law Kelvyn & Wendy, and his grandchildren Adam Chisnall, and Kirsten Chisnall-Thomas. Messages to the Smith Family may be left on Milton's tribute page www.eagars.co.nz/milton or may be sent c/-174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312. A service to commemorate Milton's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Saturday, 27 April 2019 at 2.00pm. Followed by a private cremation.
"His spirit takes wings to reunite with his daughter Karen Chisnall."

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019
