SMITH, Milton Roy:
Peacefully, surrounded by family at Jean Sandel Retirement Village, on Wednesday, 24 April 2019, in his 92nd year. Milton's passing will be felt deeply by his wife Ester, son and daughter-in-law Kelvyn & Wendy, and his grandchildren Adam Chisnall, and Kirsten Chisnall-Thomas. Messages to the Smith Family may be left on Milton's tribute page www.eagars.co.nz/milton or may be sent c/-174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312. A service to commemorate Milton's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Saturday, 27 April 2019 at 2.00pm. Followed by a private cremation.
"His spirit takes wings to reunite with his daughter Karen Chisnall."
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019