SMITH, Milton Roy:
Esther, Kelvyn and Wendy, Adam, and Kirsten extend our heartfelt thanks to those who supported us following Milton's passing. Thank you for your cards, expressions of love, and for sharing your memories of Milton with us. A special thank you to the staff at Jean Sandel Retirement Village for loving and caring for Milton alongside us. To Beverley McLean, our celebrant, and Kelsey Kearns of Eagars Funerals, thank you for helping guide us through this difficult time.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 8, 2019