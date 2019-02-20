HARDEN, Mollie Isabel:

Passed away peacefully in Kowhainui Rest Home Wanganui on Monday 18 February 2019, in her 86th year. Loved daughter of the late Naisi and Geoffrey Harden. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Heather and Ray Crawshaw, Betty (Elizabeth) and Barry Couchman, Geoff and Judy Harden, Richard Harden, and Janet Harden. Devoted friend of Pam Hurndell. Loved Aunt of all her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA would be appreciated. Special thanks to the Kowhainui staff for their love and care of Mollie over the past 6 years. Mollie's funeral service will be held in the Church Of The Good Shepherd, Weraroa Road, Waverley, on Friday 22 February 2019 at 2.00pm. Followed by interment in the Waverley Cemetery.





