TAYLOR, Mona Isobel
|
(nee Cowie):
On March 14th 2019, unexpectedly at home; in her 90th year. Loved daughter of Alexander (dec) and Margaret (dec) Cowie, loved sister of Jack Cowie (dec), Mary Smeaton (dec), Gloria Lindsay (dec), Gwenda Glass, Alec Cowie (dec), Hugh Cowie, and Diana List (dec), and a loved Aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Messages C/- P O Box 52, Balclutha 9240.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 16, 2019