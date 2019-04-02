SMITH, Monica Mary

(nee Hutchieson):

22.1.1935 - 1.4.2019

Passed away peacefully, with dignity and grace. Devoted wife of Paul for 60 years. Cherished mother of Carolyn, Peter, Gregory (deceased), Michael, Mark, Leanne, Stephanie, Timothy and Ewen. Much loved mother-in-law of Rodger, Emy, Donna, Kiri, Sheree, Lance, Wayne, Becky and Michelle. Precious Nana to 21 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

"The apple never falls far

from the tree."

jabtko nigdy nie spada

daleko od drzewa

Thank you to the staff of the Haematology Ward at Waikato Hospital and the Waihi Hospital, for the kindness, care and respect that you have all given to our mother. Requiem Mass for Monica will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, 198 Normanby Road, Paeroa, on Thursday 4th April, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Pukerimu Cemetery, Paeroa.





