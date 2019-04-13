Acknowledgement

SMITH, Monica Mary

(nee Hutchieson):

22.1.1935 - 1.4.2019

The family sincerely thank the wonderful support they have received, after the passing of a very dearly loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Special thanks to neighbours for their continued support; friends and family who have helped us during a very difficult time, and others who have shown us kindness in numerous ways. As many names and addresses are not known, please accept this personal acknowledgment from The Smith Family. All communications to Peter Smith: 0212527978.



