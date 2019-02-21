LIVINGSTON, Muriel
(née Saunders): MSC (Hons)
Otago, born 23 September 1929 in Featherston, passed away peacefully at Jean Sandel, New Plymouth on 18 February 2019. Beloved wife and best friend of Derek (dec), much loved mother and mother-in-law of James and Pam, Andrew and Luisa and Esther and Ian. Adored grandmother of Callum, William, Frey, Ali, John, Clara and Albie. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ross (dec) and Sue Saunders, Nancy and Kelly Wenden, Pat and Colin Saunders, and Graeme and Alison (dec) Livingston. Respected aunt of her nieces and nephews and a great friend to many. At Muriel's request, she has been cremated and we will celebrate her life on Sunday 22 December 2019 at 2.00pm, at 190 Sealy Road, Omata. James, Andrew, Esther and their families are grateful to the great team at Jean Sandel for their fabulous care of Muriel. Messages can be posted on www.HeavenAddress.com or to Esther Livingston, PO Box 13 795 Johnsonville, Wellington 6037. In lieu of flowers donations to the Neurological Foundation of New Zealand would be appreciated.
"Grief is the price
we pay for love"
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019