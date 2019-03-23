Nancy HONNOR

Death Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy HONNOR.

HONNOR, Nancy Doris:
Passed away peacefully on
13 March 2019, aged 79 years. Much loved wife of the late Rex Honnor, and loved mother of Suzanne & Ken (dec), Karen & John, Helen and Darryl. Much loved Nan to Kate and Alex. Messages to the "Honnor family" may be sent to c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville 6037. A private family service has been held as per Nancy's wishes.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.