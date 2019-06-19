JACKSON, Nancy Margaret:
Peacefully, on 13 June 2019, at Radius Heatherlea Care Centre, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert Campbell (Bob) Jackson, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Susan and John Forde (Stratford), David and Louise Jackson (Brisbane). Loved grandmother of Geraldine, David, Paul and the late Catherine Forde; Hamish and Emma Jackson, great-grandmother of Laura, Eirana, Lily and Alice. In accordance with Nancy's wishes, a funeral has been held. Messages to Susan, 6 Tybalt Street, Stratford 4332.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 19, 2019