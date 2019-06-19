Nancy JACKSON

Guest Book
  • "Mrs Jackson was a wonderful and caring lady. I have lovely..."
    - Chance Bunyan
  • "I have very fond memories of Mrs Jackson, she was a warm..."
    - Jaimee Whitehead
  • "So so very sorry to hear of Mrs Jackson's passing. She was..."
    - Lorellee Garlick
Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Death Notice

JACKSON, Nancy Margaret:

Peacefully, on 13 June 2019, at Radius Heatherlea Care Centre, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert Campbell (Bob) Jackson, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Susan and John Forde (Stratford), David and Louise Jackson (Brisbane). Loved grandmother of Geraldine, David, Paul and the late Catherine Forde; Hamish and Emma Jackson, great-grandmother of Laura, Eirana, Lily and Alice. In accordance with Nancy's wishes, a funeral has been held. Messages to Susan, 6 Tybalt Street, Stratford 4332.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 19, 2019
