COOKE, Nanette Gowans:
Peacefully at home with her family on Friday 5 April 2019, aged 78. Dearly loved wife of Paul for 56 years. Cherished Mum of Katrina and Brian Aitchison, Megan (deceased), and Lawrence. Adored Nanny of Jamie, Liam, Rose, and McKinley. Messages to the Cooke family can be left on Nanette's tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/nanette. A donation to Hospice Taranaki in Nanette's memory would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Nanette's life at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 10 April 2019, at 10.00am. A private cremation will follow.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019