Neil SINCLAIR

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to hear of Neil's passing, deepest sympathy to you all"
    - Jill, Aleister and Lee-ann O'Donnell
  • "A good fella. Thinking of you Jackie and boys."
    - Fred King
  • "Jacqui,Garan,Blake sorry to here about Neil's death..."
  • "Sorry to here of Neil's passing, i was a long time friend..."
  • "Our deepest sympathy & thoughts are with you and your..."
    - Jeff & Karen Ryan
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

SINCLAIR, Neil James:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 12th June 2019, in his 65th year. Longest friend, trusted partner, most treasured loved husband of Jacqui. Loved and respected Dad of Garan and Blake. Beloved son of the late Ken and the late Lorna, brother of Jean and John. Loved uncle of Chris and Tania, Tineka and Phill, and Jay.
"A good man of integrity.
It's been an incredible and wonderful 47 years of friendship".
All messages to the Sinclair family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In accordance with Neil's wishes a private family service has been held.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.