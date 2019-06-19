SINCLAIR, Neil James:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 12th June 2019, in his 65th year. Longest friend, trusted partner, most treasured loved husband of Jacqui. Loved and respected Dad of Garan and Blake. Beloved son of the late Ken and the late Lorna, brother of Jean and John. Loved uncle of Chris and Tania, Tineka and Phill, and Jay.
"A good man of integrity.
It's been an incredible and wonderful 47 years of friendship".
All messages to the Sinclair family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In accordance with Neil's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 19, 2019