UPSON, Nelson Allan:
Passed away on 28th April 2019, in his 93rd year. Dearly loved and respected father and father-in-law of Lance and Emily, Grant and Christine. Cherished grandad to Samantha and Jessica. Dear and respected friend of Jan. Youngest son of Gladys and Ernest Upson. And brother to eight other siblings. The last to leave. A service for Nelson will be held on Monday 6th May 2019, at Seventh Day Adventist Church, Saxton Rd, New Plymouth, at 11.00am, followed by a private burial.
a simple cremation
Ph 0800 236 236
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 4, 2019