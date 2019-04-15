BUBLITZ, Neville Leonard:
Peacefully at Summerset Mountain View on Sunday 14 April 2019 in his 71st year. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Paul, Craig & Tracy, Lara & Graham McCormick, and Glen. Adored Grandad of Blair, Andrew, Abbygail, Hannah, Georgina, Jessica, and Ashley. In preference to flowers donations to the Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to Neville's Family maybe left on Neville's tribute page www.eagars.co.nz/neville or sent to the Bublitz Family c/-172 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312. A service to celebrate Neville's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 172 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Thursday 18 April 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a private burial.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019