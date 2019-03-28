RAVEN,
Ngahuia Joy (Chris):
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019, surrounded by her family at home. Dearly loved wife of John. Much loved Mum and Mum-in-law of Colleen and Charlie, Snow and Vicki-Leigh, Marnie and Alec, Dean and Louisa. Loved Nanny of 12 mokopuna and her great-mokos. Dearly loved sister of her brothers and sisters. Grateful thanks to Hospice and nurses for their wonderful care of Mum. According to Mum's wishes, a private service was held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 28, 2019