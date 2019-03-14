HOPKINS, Ngaio Elizabeth
(nee Cowan):
Peacefully at Summerset Mountain View on Tuesday, 12 March, in her 81st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Paul & Gaye, Garry, David & Sandra, and Warren & Lorraine. Loved grandma and great-grandma to all her grandchildren. In preference to flowers donations to the Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to the Hopkins Family may be left on Ngaio's tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/ngaio or sent c/-174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312. A service to celebrate Ngaio's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 18 March 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2019