  • "Warren an Lorraine, thinking of you both, our thoughts are..."
  • "Rest in Peace Ngaio, It was a pleasure to work with you. ..."
  • "A beautiful mum to her sons and awesome Grandma to all her..."
    - Deb Hartigan
  • "Our deepest sympathy to Ngaio's family. Our Thursdays just..."
  • "Our condolences to you all. from Veronica & Steven Oliver,..."

HOPKINS, Ngaio Elizabeth
(nee Cowan):
Peacefully at Summerset Mountain View on Tuesday, 12 March, in her 81st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Paul & Gaye, Garry, David & Sandra, and Warren & Lorraine. Loved grandma and great-grandma to all her grandchildren. In preference to flowers donations to the Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to the Hopkins Family may be left on Ngaio's tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/ngaio or sent c/-174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312. A service to celebrate Ngaio's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 18 March 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2019
