Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Niall CONAGLEN. View Sign



Niall passed away peacefully from this life on Saturday 16th February 2019, aged 56 years. Dearly loved second son of Michael and Mary Conaglen / Honnor, and special brother of Shaun, Maree, Sarah, Justin, Claudia and Fatima. Brother-in-law to Cassie, Moses and Pia, and special Uncle of Hine-Rotu, Whirinaki, Reihana, Layla, Thomas, Tahira and Zac. Sincere thanks to all the caregivers, staff and residents at Omahanui Special Care Unit who have loved and cared for Niall over the last ten years. Dearly loved by his special friend Marie Parker. A private family farewell will be held. Messages to 97E Pioneer Road, New Plymouth.

A gentle, good-natured man now at peace.







CONAGLEN, Niall David:Niall passed away peacefully from this life on Saturday 16th February 2019, aged 56 years. Dearly loved second son of Michael and Mary Conaglen / Honnor, and special brother of Shaun, Maree, Sarah, Justin, Claudia and Fatima. Brother-in-law to Cassie, Moses and Pia, and special Uncle of Hine-Rotu, Whirinaki, Reihana, Layla, Thomas, Tahira and Zac. Sincere thanks to all the caregivers, staff and residents at Omahanui Special Care Unit who have loved and cared for Niall over the last ten years. Dearly loved by his special friend Marie Parker. A private family farewell will be held. Messages to 97E Pioneer Road, New Plymouth.A gentle, good-natured man now at peace. Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers