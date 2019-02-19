CONAGLEN, Niall David:
Niall passed away peacefully from this life on Saturday 16th February 2019, aged 56 years. Dearly loved second son of Michael and Mary Conaglen / Honnor, and special brother of Shaun, Maree, Sarah, Justin, Claudia and Fatima. Brother-in-law to Cassie, Moses and Pia, and special Uncle of Hine-Rotu, Whirinaki, Reihana, Layla, Thomas, Tahira and Zac. Sincere thanks to all the caregivers, staff and residents at Omahanui Special Care Unit who have loved and cared for Niall over the last ten years. Dearly loved by his special friend Marie Parker. A private family farewell will be held. Messages to 97E Pioneer Road, New Plymouth.
A gentle, good-natured man now at peace.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019