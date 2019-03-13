HAYMAN, Noel Eric:
Suddenly at home on Sunday 10th March 2019, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Vera. Loving Dad and Noel to Murray and Penny, and Geoff and Lisa. Grandad and Poppa Noel to Aiden, Charlie, Eva; Jasmine, Kayla, Destiny, Meadow, Willow, and Great-Grandad to Hope, Cruise, and Ryder. All messages to the Hayman family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A Memorial service to celebrate Noel's life will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Saturday 16th March 2019 at 2.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019