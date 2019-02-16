PHILLIPS,
Noeline Margaret:
John, Dianne, Maree, and families, wish to thank all those who supported us at that sad time by sending flowers, baking and cards. I would like to thank ward 4B at Base Hospital, Hardings, Margaret Springett, Pall Bearers, Tairoa Lodge for the service, John Matthews, Dodge Fisher for the eulogy, and thank you to all those who helped us celebrate Noeline's life. As many addresses are unknown, so please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 16, 2019