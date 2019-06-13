Nola POLLOCK

POLLOCK, Nola Frances:
Passed away peacefully at Trinity Home and Hospital, on Wednesday, June 12th, 2019, with family at her side, aged 81 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Jim and Frances Pollock. Much loved and respected sister and sister-in-law of Coralie (deceased), Gordon (deceased), Eunice (New Plymouth), Neville & Marlene (Hawera), Thelma (deceased), Frank & Robyn (Hawera), Vera & the late Tony Madgwick (Hawera), Robert & Kathy (Hastings), Philip & Teresa (Takapuna), Eric & Susan (Hawera), Maureen & George Stannard (Hawera), and Janice & David Mills (Martinborough). Loved aunty, great-aunty, babysitter and playmate of her many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. A big thank you to the staff of Trinity Home and Hospital for the love and care given to Nola over the last 7 years. Nola will be at 22 Argyle Street, Hawera, until her service which will be held at St John's Presbyterian Church, Hawera, on Monday 17th June 2019, commencing at 11.00am, after which she will be laid to rest in the Hawera Cemetery.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 13 to June 15, 2019
