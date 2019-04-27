WHITE, Norman Leslie:
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Friday 26 April 2019, in his 88th year. Norm's passing will be felt deeply by his loving wife Thelma, and children Judi, Susie, Jacqui, the late Craig, and Keith, also by his beloved grandchildren Holly, and Brooke; Matthew, and Luke; Amy, Danyon, and Crystal; and new born great-grandson Fletcher. Loved oldest son of Snowy & Lil, and brother of Colin and Nola. All messages to the White Family, c/- 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312. A funeral service for Norm will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 30 April 2019 at 10.30am. A private cremation will follow.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019