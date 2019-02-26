WHEELER, Ollie Rousseau:
(Stillborn) 34 weeks, 6 days. Loved wee son of Charne Holder and Jade Wheeler, loved grandson of Henry and Andalusia Holder, and Ron and Maree Wheeler. Thanks to staff at Maternity New Plymouth, and also special thanks to midwife Karen Ferraccioti and SANDS for all your support and the wonderful service you provide. Your support and help was very much appreciated at this tragic time. A private cremation was held for Ollie on Monday, 25th February 2019.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 26, 2019