MANDER, Owen Thomas:
19.05.1920 - 31.05.2019
Reg Number 71749 2nd NZEF. Peacefully at Maryann Rest Home, Stratford, in his 100th year. Dearly loved husband of Doreen for 64 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Anthony and Sahlee; Clare and Mark Ogle; Helen and Joe (deceased) Phelan; Jane (deceased) and Neil Haney; Paul and Robyn. Loving granddad to his 12 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Marire Rest Home, Te Rangimarie and Maryanne Rest Home for their care. All messages to the Mander family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Owen at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Wednesday, 5th June at 11.00am. Followed by a private interment.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 1 to June 4, 2019