Pamela Te Urumairangi:
Passed peacefully surrounded by her whanau on 12 June 2019, at a tender age of 72. Dearly loved wife of the late Alex Te Nohoangapani Ritai, treasured mother of Damon and Wendy, Dee-Anna and Joshua, Alex and Kate, Mitchell and Ali and Te Kupenga, and precious grandmother of her 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She will lay at Owae Marae in Waitara and her service will be held on Sunday 16 June, at 11.00am. She will finally rest at Matarikoriko urupã with her late husband.
Moe mai i te moenga roa, kawea to mãtou korowai aroha, haere ki to whaiãipo kia piri mo ake tonu atu.
E kore e memeha te puna aroha, ka koropupü tonu, ka koropupü tonu.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 14, 2019