Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela WRIGHT. View Sign



3.5.1942 - 26.2.2019

Peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, 26th February 2019. Aged 76 years. Loved wife of Roy for 54 years. Loved mum of Julieann and Pete Marcroft; David; and Angela. Loved grandma of Melissa, Damian and Leigh, and great-grandma to Ella and Lucas. Heartfelt thanks to hospice, Dr Westraad, Crissy and Lynette for their supportive care of Pamela so she could stay at home as she wished. We also wish to thank Barbara Kuirger, the Dudley family and the Maata District for the beautiful flowers, cards and baking that were received. At Pamela's request a private funeral was held at home on March 2, 2019.

Rest In Peace







WRIGHT, Pamela Mary:3.5.1942 - 26.2.2019Peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, 26th February 2019. Aged 76 years. Loved wife of Roy for 54 years. Loved mum of Julieann and Pete Marcroft; David; and Angela. Loved grandma of Melissa, Damian and Leigh, and great-grandma to Ella and Lucas. Heartfelt thanks to hospice, Dr Westraad, Crissy and Lynette for their supportive care of Pamela so she could stay at home as she wished. We also wish to thank Barbara Kuirger, the Dudley family and the Maata District for the beautiful flowers, cards and baking that were received. At Pamela's request a private funeral was held at home on March 2, 2019.Rest In Peace Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers