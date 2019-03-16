WRIGHT, Pamela Mary:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela WRIGHT.
3.5.1942 - 26.2.2019
Peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, 26th February 2019. Aged 76 years. Loved wife of Roy for 54 years. Loved mum of Julieann and Pete Marcroft; David; and Angela. Loved grandma of Melissa, Damian and Leigh, and great-grandma to Ella and Lucas. Heartfelt thanks to hospice, Dr Westraad, Crissy and Lynette for their supportive care of Pamela so she could stay at home as she wished. We also wish to thank Barbara Kuirger, the Dudley family and the Maata District for the beautiful flowers, cards and baking that were received. At Pamela's request a private funeral was held at home on March 2, 2019.
Rest In Peace
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 16, 2019