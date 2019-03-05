HEAL, Patricia Anne (Pat):
Passed away peacefully at Te Mahana Rest Home, Patea, on Sunday 3rd March 2019. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of Bill (deceased). Loved mother of Julia and Gran of Amanda and William (all in Australia). Pat's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Judy and her staff at Te Mahana Rest Home for their kindness and friendship in their care for Pat.
A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held in Cleggs Funeral Services Chapel, 268 High Street, Hawera, on Thursday 7th March at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications addressed to the family of Pat Heal, C/- Cleggs Funeral Services, PO Box 183, Hawera.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019