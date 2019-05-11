JENKINS,
Patricia Grace (Trish):
Peacefully at Tainui Rest Home on Friday 10 May 2019, in her 98th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Harold Allen Jenkins. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul & Tiffany (Christchurch), Steve & Joan (Sunshine Coast QLD), Chris & Priscilla (New Plymouth), Bronwyn (New Plymouth), and Mark (New Plymouth). Loved and loving Nana Trish of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thank you to Tainui Village for their kindness and care of Mum. Messages to the Jenkins Family, c/- 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312 or may be left at www.eagars.co.nz/Trish. You are all welcome to join with Trish's family to celebrate Requiem Mass at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 13 May 2019 at 2.00pm. A private cremation will be held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 11 to May 13, 2019