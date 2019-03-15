SMITH, Patricia Mae (Pat)
(nee Hurn):
Passed peacefully at Whitianga on Wednesday 13th March 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Rod Smith. Much loved mother of Graham (dec), Anne, Michael, Margaret, Elaine, and Bruce, and partners. Dearly loved Nana and great-grandmother of many. All messages may be sent to "The Pat Smith Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Pat will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Sunday 17th March 2019, at 11.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019