VAN BEERS, Patricia May
(Trish) (nee Hill):
Trish passed away suddenly in her sleep on Tuesday 18th June 2019, aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Hans, very special friend of Sonja and Peter, Phil, John and Tracy. Grandma of Rochelle and Matt, Jason and Steph, Matthew, Melissa and the late Sarah, and great-grandma of the late Eden. Loved sister-in-law of her many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Loved daughter of the late Phyllis and late Lionel Hill. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Les and Pam, Joey and Dirk, and families. All messages to the van Beers family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers Taranaki would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A celebration of Trish's life will be held at The Chapel of W Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Monday 24th June 2019 at 10.30am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 20 to June 22, 2019