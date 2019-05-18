WELLS,
Patricia Dulcie: QSM
Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 16 May 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Murray for almost 62 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Richard Hamel, Joanne and Neil Moratti, the late Donald, Andrew and Lesley. Loved nanny of her 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages c/- Wells Family, Vospers Funeral Services, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth 4310. A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at the Urenui Community Centre, Takiroa Street, Urenui on Tuesday 21 May 2019, at 2.30pm. Private committal.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 18 to May 20, 2019