Acknowledgement

WELLS,

Patricia Dulcie: QSM

Pat's family wish to thank all who supported them at the sudden passing of a much loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The flowers, cards and food were much appreciated and thank you for the generous donations to Hospice. Thanks to the local Motor Home Association for the guard of honour, and to everyone who attended Pat's funeral and helped us celebrate her wonderful life. Thanks to Crowie for your love and tribute. A special thanks to Judy Ransom, and also Jacqueline, Sam and the Vospers team who guided and supported us through this difficult time. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 15, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers