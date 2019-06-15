WELLS,
Patricia Dulcie: QSM
Pat's family wish to thank all who supported them at the sudden passing of a much loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The flowers, cards and food were much appreciated and thank you for the generous donations to Hospice. Thanks to the local Motor Home Association for the guard of honour, and to everyone who attended Pat's funeral and helped us celebrate her wonderful life. Thanks to Crowie for your love and tribute. A special thanks to Judy Ransom, and also Jacqueline, Sam and the Vospers team who guided and supported us through this difficult time. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 15, 2019