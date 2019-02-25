DOW, Patrick Joseph:
Peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, 23 February 2019, aged 57 years. Dearly loved son of Grey & the late Patricia. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Mary & Bruce Beaumont, and Grey & Jane. Uncle to Luke, Jed, Eliza, Hanna, Ben, and Bec. Great-uncle to Leo, and Maddison. In preference to flowers a donation may be made to St John Ambulance and left at the service. All messages to the Dow Family, c/- 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312. Funeral Details to be advised.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 25, 2019