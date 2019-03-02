KING, Patrick Henry:
|
Passed away peacefully at Oamaru Hospital, on Monday February 25, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Wendy and much loved father of Sarah-Louise. Loved youngest son of the late Cedric and Joan King, loved brother of Mary King (Hamilton), Frances and John Waugh, Terry and Karen King (New Plymouth), Greg and Clare King (Kalgoorlie), Margaret and John Carley (New Plymouth).
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 2, 2019