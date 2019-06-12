Patrick POLETTI

Peacefully, after an incredible journey, Pat died at Te Rangimarie Hospice on Monday 10 June 2019 with his family by his side. Aged 57. Most dearly loved husband and best friend of Cynthia. Loved and loving Dad of Nina, Connie and Doug, Roma, Caterina, and Dominik and Elena. Grosspapi of Mara. Special companion of Dave - dog. Messages to the Poletti family may be left on Pat's tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/pat Donations to Taranaki Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Friends are invited to join Pat's family to celebrate his life at a service held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 172 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 18 June 2019 at 2.00pm. A private cremation will be held.

