Passed suddenly, as a result of an accident, on Monday 4th March 2019, aged 60 years. Dearly loved son of Marge and the late Ray. Loved Dad of Alexis, Mellisa, Sheree, Zalena, Shazz, Tania-Maree, Zak, and Jdin, and Poppa to his eight grandchildren. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Raewyn and Kevin, Jill and Viv Wilson, and uncle of Nikyta and Tim. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart Foundation would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. All messages may be sent to "The Chitty Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Paul will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Saturday 9th March 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Wear something bright (preferably purple!)

"Rest in peace, Chitty."







CHITTY, Paul Raymond:Passed suddenly, as a result of an accident, on Monday 4th March 2019, aged 60 years. Dearly loved son of Marge and the late Ray. Loved Dad of Alexis, Mellisa, Sheree, Zalena, Shazz, Tania-Maree, Zak, and Jdin, and Poppa to his eight grandchildren. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Raewyn and Kevin, Jill and Viv Wilson, and uncle of Nikyta and Tim. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart Foundation would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. All messages may be sent to "The Chitty Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Paul will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Saturday 9th March 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Wear something bright (preferably purple!)"Rest in peace, Chitty." Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019

