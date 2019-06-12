MIDGLEY, Pauline Ann:
After a short illness, Pauline passed away at Taranaki Base Hospital on Sunday 9th June 2019, aged 67 years. Very dearly loved wife of Ian. Much loved mum of Dean and Julie, Leah and Chris, Drew and Paula, Jason and Sam, and Mark. Adored nana of her 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. A service to farewell Pauline with love will be held at the Taranaki Crematorium on Friday 14th June 2019, commencing at 11.00am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 12 to June 13, 2019