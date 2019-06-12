Pauline MIDGLEY

Guest Book
  • "TO IAN AND FAMILY JUST TO LET YOU KNOW THAT MYSELF AND..."
    - margaret anderson
  • "To Ian & Family, our deepest condolences on the sad lost of..."
    - Tania Katene
  • "To Ian and Family Pauline always had that smile that..."
    - Deanne, Bevan, Becky and Max Broughton
  • "Jeanette,Peter and whanau sorry to hear your sad loss of..."
    - Glenys Herrick
  • "Much love and deep sympathy to Ian, and families. Thinking..."
    - Judith Rosser
Service Information
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
Death Notice

MIDGLEY, Pauline Ann:
After a short illness, Pauline passed away at Taranaki Base Hospital on Sunday 9th June 2019, aged 67 years. Very dearly loved wife of Ian. Much loved mum of Dean and Julie, Leah and Chris, Drew and Paula, Jason and Sam, and Mark. Adored nana of her 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. A service to farewell Pauline with love will be held at the Taranaki Crematorium on Friday 14th June 2019, commencing at 11.00am.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 12 to June 13, 2019
