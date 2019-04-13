MASSON, Paull:
Paull's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us in the loss of such a loved person and to all those who attended the private and memorial services celebrating Paull's wonderful life. To the very Reverend Michael Bent for his loving pastoral care and to Hospice for their amazing dedication, love and support through a very difficult and sad time for the family. To all those who sent flowers, cards and baking, please accept this as a personal thank you. - Sally, Rebecca, Lucinda, Jessica and families.
