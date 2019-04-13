Acknowledgement

MASSON, Paull:

Paull's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us in the loss of such a loved person and to all those who attended the private and memorial services celebrating Paull's wonderful life. To the very Reverend Michael Bent for his loving pastoral care and to Hospice for their amazing dedication, love and support through a very difficult and sad time for the family. To all those who sent flowers, cards and baking, please accept this as a personal thank you. - Sally, Rebecca, Lucinda, Jessica and families.





Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | Return to today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers