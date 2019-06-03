HANNAH, Peggy:
Peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019 aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late Pat. Loved Mum of Robert, Peter (deceased) and Warren (deceased). Loving Nana of Shaun, Bradley, Jason, Karl and Aleisha and Great-Nana of Jared, Jaela and Jipsey. Loved mother-in-law of Rose. Messages to 'The Hannah family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A celebration of Peggy's life will be held in the Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday, 5 June at 10.30am, followed by her burial at Awanui Cemetery at 12.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 3, 2019