Peggy MISCHEFSKI

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • "Very sad news. My condolences to her family. She was a..."
  • "So sorry to hear of Peg's passing. I have great memories of..."
    - Dawn Barnes
  • "So sorry to learn of Peggy's passing. She was a lovely lady..."
    - Don & Sharon Mellow
  • "MISCHEFSKI, Peggy Francesca: At Stratford on April 8th,..."
    - Peggy MISCHEFSKI
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
  • "MISCHEFSKI, Peggy: You were known by many loving names but..."
    - Peggy MISCHEFSKI
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News

MISCHEFSKI,
Peggy Francesca:
Peacefully at Elizabeth R Rest Home, Stratford, on Monday, 8th April 2019. Loved wife of the late Ronald. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian and Marianne; Greg and Tania; Karen and Paul Whittle; Delyss and Graeme Putt; Rhonda and Bill Davis; Janice and Mike Foreman; Darren and Linda. Loved Nanzie to her 22 grandchildren and 22 great- grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to the Mischefski family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Peggy at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Friday, 12th April at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.