MISCHEFSKI,
Peggy Francesca:
Peacefully at Elizabeth R Rest Home, Stratford, on Monday, 8th April 2019. Loved wife of the late Ronald. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian and Marianne; Greg and Tania; Karen and Paul Whittle; Delyss and Graeme Putt; Rhonda and Bill Davis; Janice and Mike Foreman; Darren and Linda. Loved Nanzie to her 22 grandchildren and 22 great- grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to the Mischefski family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Peggy at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Friday, 12th April at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019