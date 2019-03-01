DRYLIE, Peter John (Pete):
In the presence of his mum, Maureen and family members at Taranaki Base Hospital on Wednesday 27th February 2019, aged 60 years. Much loved Dad and Peter to Angela and Jei, Danielle and Luke, Jonathan (Jon) and Orla. Loving son of Maureen and the late Andy. Brother of David and the late Andrea, friend of the late Debbie, and excited Grandad to be. All messages to the Drylie family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Pete's life in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Monday 4th March 2019 at 10.30am.
