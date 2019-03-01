Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



In the presence of his mum, Maureen and family members at Taranaki Base Hospital on Wednesday 27th February 2019, aged 60 years. Much loved Dad and Peter to Angela and Jei, Danielle and Luke, Jonathan (Jon) and Orla. Loving son of Maureen and the late Andy. Brother of David and the late Andrea, friend of the late Debbie, and excited Grandad to be. All messages to the Drylie family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Pete's life in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Monday 4th March 2019 at 10.30am.







DRYLIE, Peter John (Pete):In the presence of his mum, Maureen and family members at Taranaki Base Hospital on Wednesday 27th February 2019, aged 60 years. Much loved Dad and Peter to Angela and Jei, Danielle and Luke, Jonathan (Jon) and Orla. Loving son of Maureen and the late Andy. Brother of David and the late Andrea, friend of the late Debbie, and excited Grandad to be. All messages to the Drylie family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Pete's life in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Monday 4th March 2019 at 10.30am. Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers