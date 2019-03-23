Acknowledgement

DRYLIE, Peter:

Maureen, David, and Pete's children, Angela, Danielle, and Jon, wish to thank everyone who came to Pete's Memorial service, and all those who sent flowers, cards, donated to the Cancer Society, and brought baking. The support of many friends has been such a help. Toi Drylie and Gillian Goble, your support at Pete's bedside was incredible. We also thank the staff of Taranaki District Health Board, Ward 4B and 3A for your kindness and caring. To the supportive team from Hospice Taranaki, especially Jacky Price and Heather Grant, and Monique from Oncology, a big thank you. We also want to thank Colin and his team from Abrahams for their care of Pete and attention to every detail. To Barbara Hooper, family friend and celebrant, thank you for giving so much time and attention to Peter's last farewell.

Rest In Peace, Peter.

We love and miss you



