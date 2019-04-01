de BONTH,
Peter (Petrus Cornelis):
Peacefully at his home after a long battle, on March 29, 2019. Aged 72 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Janet. Loved father and father-in-law of Max and Marcelle, and Anouck. Loved "other dad" of Tori, and Morgan Friis. Adored Opa of Maija, Amelia, Aria and Ruby. Will be sadly missed by his family in The Netherlands. A service for Peter will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau, on Wednesday, April 3, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Research Trust NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service or online at www.cancerresearchtrustnz.org.nz Messages to the de Bonth family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242.
C.H.B. Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 1, 2019