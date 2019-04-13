LARKIN, Philip Henry:
|
9.10.1936 - 3.4.2019
Treasured husband and beloved best friend of Roseanne (deceased). Much loved Dad of Rachael, Jeremy, Samantha, Philippa, Andrew, Gregory and Felicity. A wonderful Grandad, always ready with a joke, of Mathijs, Ruth, Fergus, Louis, Thomas, Jim, Harrison, Kate, Bryn and Sylvia. Philip passed away peacefully at home with his family and we have honoured Dad's wishes with a private burial. Great thanks to the Hospice nurses, Dr. Ian Smiley and Fr. Tom Lawn. Donations in lieu of flowers to Te Rangimarie Hospice, New Plymouth.
R.I.P. Philip, again reunited with his one true love.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 13, 2019