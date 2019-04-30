Rae GORNALL

Death Notice

GORNALL, Rae Dawn
(nee Smith):
Passed peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice, on Monday 29 April 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Beloved Mum and mother-in-law of Stuart (deceased), Andy and Pam, and Betsy. Dearly loved Nana of seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Loved partner, best friend, and soulmate of Clint Pennington; much loved by Kylie, Bridget, and Jess; and "Nan Rae" to four grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Rae's life will be held at The Taranaki Crematorium, Junction Road, New Plymouth, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 11.00am.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019
