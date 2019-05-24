WINMILL, Ralph Henry:
Passed peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice on Wednesday 22 May 2019, surround by loving family, sunshine, a gentle breeze and Tui song, aged 74. Avid rugby fan & referee, Land Surveyor to the country. Dearest soulmate and best friend of Ruth. Loved and respected Dad and father-in-law of Ralph & Nicky (Taupo), Craig (deceased), Ciaran & Renee (Hamilton). Dearly loved Grandad Ralph to Connor, Aidan, Sian, Tyler, Rylee, Hunter & Keeva. A special thanks to the doctors & nurses at Te Rangimarie for the wonderful care they gave Ralph. A brave sufferer at Peace. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Rangimarie Hospice would be welcomed and may be left at the service. All messages to the Winmill Family may be left on Ralph's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/ralph or sent c/- Eagars Funerals, 172 Lemon St, New Plymouth 4312. Ralph's life celebration service will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 172 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Saturday 1 June 2019 at 10.30am, followed by his committal at the Taranaki Crematorium Chapel.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 24 to May 31, 2019