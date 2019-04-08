Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Raymond Godfrey (Ray):

Passed away peacefully at Trinity Home and Hospital on Saturday 6th April 2019. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Lynoor. Loved father and father-in-law of Judith and Wally Smith, Mike and Jo, Christine and Leigh Hucker, Lynoor and Dave Birrell, and Paul and Anchalee. Loved by all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Vigil Prayers for Ray will be held in the St Josephs Catholic Church, Victoria St, Hawera on Wednesday 10th of April at 5pm. A requiem mass will be held in the church on Thursday 11th of April at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Hawera Cemetery.







