GIBBINS,
Raymond Godfrey (Ray):
Passed away peacefully at Trinity Home and Hospital on Saturday 6th April 2019. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Lynoor. Loved father and father-in-law of Judith and Wally Smith, Mike and Jo, Christine and Leigh Hucker, Lynoor and Dave Birrell, and Paul and Anchalee. Loved by all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Vigil Prayers for Ray will be held in the St Josephs Catholic Church, Victoria St, Hawera on Wednesday 10th of April at 5pm. A requiem mass will be held in the church on Thursday 11th of April at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Hawera Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 11, 2019