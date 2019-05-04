Acknowledgement

GIBBINS,

Raymond Godfrey:



The family of the late Ray Gibbins would like to express their deep appreciation to those who offered support and kindness after his passing. We send our sincere thanks for the prayers, cards, flowers and food during this time. We also extend our thanks to Father Craig Butler for his compassion and help in celebrating Ray's life at his Requiem Mass. Special mention must be made to the staff at Trinity Rest Home and Hospital for how patiently they cared for Ray over many years. Thank you to Geoff Berg at Clegg's Funeral Services for his guidance and the ladies of the parish for providing refreshment after the service. Finally, a heartfelt thank you to all who helped celebrate Ray's life.



