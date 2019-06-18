BALL,
Reece Stephen (Pumba):
Suddenly on Sunday, 16 June 2019, in his 35th year. Soulmate, best friend and husband of Regina. Awesome and happy dad of Ziella, and Samia. Loved son of Bruce and Trish. Dearly loved brother of Melissa, Simon & Bridget, and the late Michael. Fun uncle of Jazmine, Summer, and Thomas.
You will be so sadly missed.
All messages to the Ball Family may be left on Reece's tribute at www.eagars.co.nz/reece or sent c/- 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312. Service details to follow.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 18, 2019