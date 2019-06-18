Reece BALL

Guest Book
  • "Dear Bruce and Trish. So sad to hear of Reece's passing...."
  • "Our thoughts are with you all.Ian,Lyn Weir"
  • "Oh dear Trish, and family. My thoughts are with you.Sincere..."
  • "To Bruce and Trish, Our thoughts and prayers are with you...."
  • "Our hearts go out to you all at this devastating time...."
    - Mary Barron
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

BALL,
Reece Stephen (Pumba):
Suddenly on Sunday, 16 June 2019, in his 35th year. Soulmate, best friend and husband of Regina. Awesome and happy dad of Ziella, and Samia. Loved son of Bruce and Trish. Dearly loved brother of Melissa, Simon & Bridget, and the late Michael. Fun uncle of Jazmine, Summer, and Thomas.
You will be so sadly missed.
All messages to the Ball Family may be left on Reece's tribute at www.eagars.co.nz/reece or sent c/- 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312. Service details to follow.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 18, 2019
